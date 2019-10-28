The Wyoming Valley West boys soccer team beat Wallenpaupack 1-0 in the District II Class "AAA" Semifinals. With the win, the Spartans advance to face Crestwood in the district championship.
Wyoming Valley West Advances to District Title Game
