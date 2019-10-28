× Nephew’s Project to Return Uncle’s Remains

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A World War II soldier from Lackawanna County may soon be headed home 75 years after his service.

Paul Granville of Carbondale has learned more about his late Uncle Claude in the past few months than he has in a lifetime.

And Claude Granville’s whole life can fit inside a file folder Paul keeps on his kitchen counter.

“The only thing I remember of my Uncle Claude was, there was a picture of him in our living room of him standing there with the uniform on and everything. ‘OH, that’s uncle Claude.’ Other than that, I don’t know anything about him,” Paul said.

Paul says that picture’s been lost to time but everything in his folder tells a story of how Claude Granville lived and died. He enlisted in the Army at 16 and was just 33 when he died as a prisoner of war in the Philippines in 1944. His remains have been there ever since.

Paul is hoping these documents help bring Uncle Claude back home to Carbondale. He sent his DNA to the Army a few months ago.

While he waits for a response, Paul is planning a full military funeral for his uncle.

Stranger things have happened. The Army helped bury Pvt. Willard Jenkins last year in Lackawanna County, 74 years after he died in World War II.

Paul Granville says it’s never too late.

“We have no idea what our boys went through, I had no idea, no idea at all what the boys went through in those days over there.”