Local Celebrities Serve Cocktails to Fight Cancer

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- Some local celebrities served up cocktails Monday all to help in the fight against cancer.

State Street Grill in Clarks Summit played host to an annual pre-halloween fundraiser.

There were raffles and prizes for anyone dressed in costume.

Former West Scranton High School and Penn State star Matt McGloin was one of Monday's guest bartenders.

All tips were donated to the American Cancer Society.

Newswatch 16's Dave Bohman was also on hand serving as emcee for the festivities in Lackawanna County.