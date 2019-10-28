Local Celebrities Serve Cocktails to Fight Cancer

Posted 11:39 pm, October 28, 2019, by

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- Some local celebrities served up cocktails Monday all to help in the fight against cancer.

State Street Grill in Clarks Summit played host to an annual pre-halloween fundraiser.

There were raffles and prizes for anyone dressed in costume.

Former West Scranton High School and Penn State star Matt McGloin was one of Monday's guest bartenders.

All tips were donated to the American Cancer Society.

Newswatch 16's Dave Bohman was also on hand serving as emcee for the festivities in Lackawanna County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.