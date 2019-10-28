High School Football Playoff Schedule Week #11 2019
SUPER 16 Sports Final Week #11 2019
Playoffs: All Games are FRIDAY 7PM, unless otherwise indicated:
(HOME / HOST teams are on BOTTOM)
District 2:
1-A:
Lackawanna Trail
Old Forge
2-A:
Susquehanna
Dunmore
Mid-Valley
Riverside
3-A:
Byes: Wyoming Area, Scranton Prep
Hanover Area
Western Wayne
Lakeland
Lake-Lehman
4-A:
Abington Heights
Dallas
Pittston Area
Valley View
Tunkhannock Area
Berwick
North Pocono
Crestwood
5-A:
Wyoming Valley West
Southern Lehigh
Pocono Mountain East
East Stroudburg South
6-A:
Williamsport
Delaware Valley
Scranton
Wilkes-Barre Area
District 4:
1-A:
South Williamsport
Canton
Muncy
Sayre
2-A:
Towanda
Southern Columbia Sat 7PM
Line Mountain
Troy SAT 7PM
Bloomsburg
Mt. Carmel Area
North Penn-Mansfield
Wellsboro Sat 7PM
3-A:
Shamokin
Montoursville
Mifflinburg
Loyalsock
Danville
Central Columbia
Lewisburg
Warrior Run
4-A:
Shikellamy
Jersey Shore
Midd-West
Selinsgrove
District 11:
1-A:
Shenandoah Valley
Williams Valley
Nativity B.V.M.
Tri-Valley
2-A:
Schuylkill Haven
West Catholic Prep SAT 6PM @ So. Phila Supersite
Mahanoy Area
Bishop McDevitt (D-12) SAT 12PM @ NE Phila Supersite
3-A:
Pine Grove Area
North Schuylkill
Notre Dame G.P.
Tamaqua
4-A:
Lehighton
Northwestern Lehigh Sat 7PM
Wilson Area
Pottsville Sat 3:30PM
Blue Mountain
Bethlehem Catholic SAT 12PM
Saucon Valley
Allentown Central Catholic
6-A:
Pocono Mountain West
Nazareth
Emmaus
Freedom
Stroudsburg
Parkland
Easton
Northampton
Eastern Conference
Montgomery
Northwest Area (2-A)
Salisbury Township
Jim Thorpe (3-A)