High School Football Playoff Schedule Week #11 2019

Posted 12:00 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, October 28, 2019

SUPER 16 Sports Final Week #11 2019
Playoffs:   All Games are FRIDAY 7PM, unless otherwise indicated:
(HOME / HOST teams are on BOTTOM)

 

District 2:
1-A:
Lackawanna Trail

Old Forge

 

2-A:
Susquehanna

Dunmore

 

Mid-Valley

Riverside

3-A:
Byes: Wyoming Area, Scranton Prep

Hanover Area
Western Wayne

Lakeland
Lake-Lehman

4-A:
Abington Heights
Dallas

Pittston Area
Valley View

Tunkhannock Area
Berwick

North Pocono
Crestwood

5-A:
Wyoming Valley West
Southern Lehigh

Pocono Mountain East
East Stroudburg South

6-A:
Williamsport
Delaware Valley

Scranton
Wilkes-Barre Area

District 4:
1-A:
South Williamsport
Canton

Muncy
Sayre

2-A:
Towanda
Southern Columbia                Sat 7PM

Line Mountain
Troy                                                 SAT 7PM

Bloomsburg
Mt. Carmel Area

North Penn-Mansfield
Wellsboro                                    Sat 7PM

3-A:
Shamokin
Montoursville

Mifflinburg
Loyalsock

Danville
Central Columbia

Lewisburg
Warrior Run

4-A:
Shikellamy
Jersey Shore

Midd-West
Selinsgrove

District 11:
1-A:
Shenandoah Valley
Williams Valley

Nativity B.V.M.
Tri-Valley

2-A:
Schuylkill Haven
West Catholic Prep                   SAT 6PM @ So. Phila Supersite

Mahanoy Area
Bishop McDevitt (D-12)         SAT 12PM @ NE Phila Supersite

3-A:
Pine Grove Area
North Schuylkill

Notre Dame G.P.
Tamaqua

4-A:
Lehighton
Northwestern Lehigh                Sat  7PM

Wilson Area
Pottsville                                           Sat  3:30PM

Blue Mountain
Bethlehem Catholic                    SAT 12PM

Saucon Valley
Allentown Central Catholic

6-A:
Pocono Mountain West
Nazareth

Emmaus
Freedom

Stroudsburg
Parkland

Easton
Northampton

Eastern Conference
Montgomery
Northwest Area (2-A)

Salisbury Township
Jim Thorpe (3-A)

