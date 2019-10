× Fire in Monroe County Ruled Arson

POLK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning fire at a vacant home in the Poconos is a case of arson.

State police say someone set fire to the place on Twin Lake Drive near Jonas around 1:30 a.m Monday.

The home has been empty for several years and was for sale.

Investigators say this was the third arson at a vacant home in Polk Township since July.