Crestwood Tops Dallas 3-1 in District Semifinals

Posted 10:35 pm, October 28, 2019, by

Payton Glynn scored the go-ahead goal and the Crestwood boys soccer team beat Dallas 3-1 in the District II Class "AAA" Semifinals. With the win, the Comets advance to face Wyoming Valley West in the district title game.

