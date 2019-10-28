Payton Glynn scored the go-ahead goal and the Crestwood boys soccer team beat Dallas 3-1 in the District II Class "AAA" Semifinals. With the win, the Comets advance to face Wyoming Valley West in the district title game.
Crestwood Tops Dallas 3-1 in District Semifinals
