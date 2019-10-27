Snee One of Eleven Locals in Local PA Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Posted 6:38 pm, October 27, 2019, by

Montrose-native and two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Snee highlighted the Northeast Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Joining Snee in the class are Al Callejas, Pamela Kiesel, John Marichak, James Mcandrew, Thomas O'Donnell, Carly Graytock Shea, Peter Smith, Sarah Harris Walsh, Kevin Walsh, and Kent Westling.

