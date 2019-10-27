Montrose-native and two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Snee highlighted the Northeast Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Joining Snee in the class are Al Callejas, Pamela Kiesel, John Marichak, James Mcandrew, Thomas O'Donnell, Carly Graytock Shea, Peter Smith, Sarah Harris Walsh, Kevin Walsh, and Kent Westling.
Snee One of Eleven Locals in Local PA Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
-
Knocking on the Door of the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame
-
Regular Season Starts October 19th For The Wyoming Valley Clutch Basketball Team
-
Honoring Legendary Dunmore Coach Jack Henzes
-
Montoursville Supports Mussina at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
-
Clinton County Man on Mission to Preserve Local Baseball History
-
-
Mike Mussina Inducted Into Baseball Hall of Fame
-
Cast Your Vote for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
-
Fans Flock to Pocono for ABC Supply 500 IndyCar Race
-
Impressive Pete Rose Memorabilia Collection in Carbon County
-
Mike Mussina Night in Williamsport
-
-
Lackawanna County Kid Making National TV Debut
-
Harley Race, Legendary Professional Wrestler, Dead at 76
-
Sports Betting Available at Mohegan Sun Pocono