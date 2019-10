Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONYNGHAM, Pa. -- A craft market in Luzerne County raises money for people in need during the holiday season.

The residents at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community put together the event which is a fundraiser for the Valley Food Pantry.

This year, the holiday market outgrew it's former venue and was moved here to the Conyngham Valley Civic Organization in Luzerne County.