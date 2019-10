Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A special performance in Wilkes-Barre to raise money for Ryan's Run Ten.

The band "Proud Monkey" played at Rodano's restaurant this afternoon.

Those attending the gig paid $20 for the concert as well as all you can eat pizza and free draft beer.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefits Allied Services, which helps children and adults with physical disabilities.