One Man in Custody After Home Invasion

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — One man is in custody, police are searching for a second for a home invasion in Bloomsburg.

According to police two men broke into a home on Miller Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and got into a fight with one of the people living there.

The men ran off when police arrived.

Officers caught one of them and he is locked up.

Investigators have not give a reason for the home invasion in Columbia County.