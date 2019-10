Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Trick-or-treaters were on parade near Hazleton Sunday.

The Butler Township Community center hosted an indoor parade and party for the kids.

The event is a fundraiser for the Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Program and is organized, in part, by some of the pageant's former winners.

Each of the kids got a pumpkin to take home, and of course lots of candy.