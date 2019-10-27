Lackawanna County First Grader Shines on National TV Appearance

Posted 11:32 pm, October 27, 2019, by

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Christopher Jordan, 7, from South Abington Township appeared in a segment of the show which aired tonight on WNEP at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Christopher was on a swing set with host Tiffany Haddish, where Christopher told her he was an alien from Jupiter, and he often travels to his home planet.

He's got quite the imagination.

The first grader's parents took him for an audition when they saw the show was having a casting call in New York, and he did so well he got called back.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.