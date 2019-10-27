Lackawanna County First Grader Shines on National TV Appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Christopher Jordan, 7, from South Abington Township appeared in a segment of the show which aired tonight on WNEP at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Christopher was on a swing set with host Tiffany Haddish, where Christopher told her he was an alien from Jupiter, and he often travels to his home planet.

He's got quite the imagination.

The first grader's parents took him for an audition when they saw the show was having a casting call in New York, and he did so well he got called back.