Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- Sugarman's Flea Market is typically a busy place on Sundays.

But this Sunday, the market was filled with little ghouls and goblins.

Sugarman's hosted a trick or treating event for kids.

They could go from vendor to vendor for Halloween treats.

There were also prizes awarded for cutest, scariest, and most original costumes in lackawanna county.