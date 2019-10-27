Inaugural Fall Arts and Music Festival Kicks off in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Music, art, and beer were celebrated at Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston.

It was the brewer's first Fall Arts and Music Festival.

Susquehanna's owners say as the weather gets colder, local artists have fewer opportunities like this to sell their work, so they created a new one.

"It`s very important to support the local art. I mean these people work so hard and these are unique things that you don`t see everywhere," said Ron Knorr, Bear Creek.

There were about a dozen vendors on hand for the festival in Luzerne County.