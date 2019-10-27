Inaugural Fall Arts and Music Festival Kicks off in Luzerne County

Posted 11:31 pm, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39PM, October 27, 2019

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Music, art, and beer were celebrated at Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston.

It was the brewer's first Fall Arts and Music Festival.

Susquehanna's owners say as the weather gets colder, local artists have fewer opportunities like this to sell their work, so they created a new one.

"It`s very important to support the local art. I mean these people work so hard and these are unique things that you don`t see everywhere," said Ron Knorr, Bear Creek.

There were about a dozen vendors on hand for the festival in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.