Halloween Fun at Misercordia University

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Lots of early Halloween fun in our area this weekend.

Misericordia University's baseball team hosted it's annual Halloween game.

The Cougars dressed in costume, and invited youngsters to do the same.

The players say it's a good way to get in some practice, and have some fun, too.

"I think it's good, I think it's good for our team to bond with the kids. We usually do a camp in the winter so we're pretty good with kids in general. I think it's a good time to get to know everyone and have some fun," said Sean Lyons, Misercordia Baseball.

After the game the kids went door to door in the dorms for a little early trick or treating at Misericordia University in Luzerne County.

