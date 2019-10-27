Good Morning PA – Monroe County Veterans Day Parade

The Monroe County Veterans Association invites you to the annual Veterans Day Parade on November 3rd, 2019. The parade will start at 1pm at Stroudsburg High School and end at with festivities at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg. East Stroudsburg University is a proud sponsor of the event.
