Final Night for Annual Pumpkin House at Creekside Gardens

EATON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Halloween is still four days away, but that didn't stop kids and adults from getting into the spirit this weekend.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Creekside Gardens outside Tunkhannock for their annual "pumpkin house".

The garden center featured more than 750 carved pumpkins on display throughout the grounds and the greenhouse.

There was also an "I spy" pumpkin scavenger hunt for the kids, as well as food trucks and a campfire.

Organizers say it takes a lot of teamwork to get all of the pumpkins ready for this weekend.

"We do have automatic gutters, um drill bits, drill bits on our drills to gut the pumpkins very quickly. So we have our guys as our gutting crew and then we persuade any friends and family to come and carve that we can," said Sherri Kukuchka.

Unfortunately Sunday was the last night of the pumpkin house in Wyoming County, so if you missed it, you'll have to wait until next Halloween.