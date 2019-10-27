Creatures of the Night at the Electric City Aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some creepy creatures stopped by the Electric City Aquarium Sunday afternoon.

The aquarium at the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton hosted the "Creatures of the Night" program for kids.

They got to check out owls, spiders, and bats.

The kids say the critters aren't as creepy as you might think.

"I just don`t know why little brown bats are so cute and they make those sweet little squeaky sounds," said Kaiden Campion, Ransom Township.

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary and Pennsylvania Bat Rescue put together the program in Scranton.