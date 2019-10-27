Choir Performing on Big Stage in Big Apple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Tenors, altos, sopranos and now the chance to perform at Radio City Music Hall.

The church choir at St Maximilian Kolbe in Pocono Pines has it all.

"Everyone here is very enthusiastic about doing this. We're considering it a once in a lifetime opportunity," said John Marcinkowski.

Members of the church choir planned a trip to the Big Apple to see the Rockettes Christmas show.

But when choir director John Marcinowski heard about the chance to audition for stage time he got to work on a demo tape.

Choir members were thrilled to learn they'd been selected to open for the Rockettes on the Radio City Music Hall stage.

"I've gone there as a child, I've gone there with my grand children and always sat in the audience and I cannot imagine what it will be like to be on the stage looking AT the audience," said Jeanne Seebacher, choir member.

45 choir members will take the stage in New York.

The choir's youngest member is only 13 years old, and their oldest member is 86.

That is, until December 5 when he turns 87, the day of the radio city music hall performance.

The crew is hard at work preparing.

They'll sing the Christmas classic "Cannon of the Bells" as their feature piece and they were granted a little extra stage time to honor somebody special.

"We had a tragic accident where one fo our choir members was killed and we're singing "Blue Christmas" in her memory and her honor. SHe would have been going with us on the trip," said Marcinkowski.

Members tell us at they get great reviews when they sing at church.

"Oh they love us. They love us they always comment like oh you all have such beautiful voices," said Cletus Gay, choir member.

And while they don't know what to expect from the more than 6,000 fans that fit inside of radio city music hall they are hoping to break a leg.