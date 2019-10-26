× Trunk or Treat Fun in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Kids in Lackawanna County celebrated Halloween a little early.

Superheroes and the supernatural wandered through part of Dunmore.

Kids filled up on candy at the trunk or treat event, which provides kids a safe environment to carry out the Halloween tradition and provide a more inclusive setting for children with difficulties such as Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The event was put on by Youth Advocate Programs.

