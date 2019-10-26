Trunk or Treat Fun in Dunmore

Posted 4:31 pm, October 26, 2019, by

DUNMORE, Pa. — Kids in Lackawanna County celebrated Halloween a little early.

Superheroes and the supernatural wandered through part of Dunmore.

Kids filled up on candy at the trunk or treat event, which provides kids a safe environment to carry out the Halloween tradition and provide a more inclusive setting for children with difficulties such as Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The event was put on by Youth Advocate Programs.

To find more Halloween happenings in the area click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.