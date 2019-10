× Thrill the World at Scranton Cultural Center

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — About 72 people in Lackawanna County got their thrill Saturday afternoon.

The Scranton Cultural Center took part in Thrill the World, a worldwide flash mob to Michael Jackson’s hit “Thriller.”

It was an attempt to break the world record of, largest simultaneous dance to ‘Thriller.’

The results have yet to come in.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Cultural Center in Scranton.