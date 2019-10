× These Paws are Made for Walking

BERWICK, Pa. — Some dogs took their owners for a walk Friday to raise money for improvements to a park all for them in Berwick.

The dog walk was held at Test Track Park in the borough, and all the money raised will go toward a new shelter for its dog park.

After the walk, the humans could enter for raffle baskets and a 50/50.

Animal Resource Center was there too, showing off plenty of adoptable dogs in Columbia County.