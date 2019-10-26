Lextoberfest Cancer Benefit Has Unexpected Surprise

Posted 10:41 pm, October 26, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — A surprise proposal was the highlight of a cancer benefit in Scranton Saturday evening.

Lexi Caviston’s boyfriend, Josh Ashmar, popped the question at the event held in Lexi’s honor.

The bride-to-be has been battling brain cancer for two years.

Hundreds came out to “Lextoberfest” to help raise money to offset some of Lexi’s medical bills.

“It’s honestly amazing, through the past two years since I’ve been diagnosed – just the amount of people who have come out to support has been absolutely incredible. You think that because of the city we are that we don’t have the small community vibes that other place do but we really do, especially when someone goes wrong,” Caviston said.

Caviston advocated for research for her type of brain cancer, glioblastoma, last year on ABC’s The View.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.