× Lextoberfest Cancer Benefit Has Unexpected Surprise

SCRANTON, Pa. — A surprise proposal was the highlight of a cancer benefit in Scranton Saturday evening.

Lexi Caviston’s boyfriend, Josh Ashmar, popped the question at the event held in Lexi’s honor.

The bride-to-be has been battling brain cancer for two years.

Hundreds came out to “Lextoberfest” to help raise money to offset some of Lexi’s medical bills.

“It’s honestly amazing, through the past two years since I’ve been diagnosed – just the amount of people who have come out to support has been absolutely incredible. You think that because of the city we are that we don’t have the small community vibes that other place do but we really do, especially when someone goes wrong,” Caviston said.

Caviston advocated for research for her type of brain cancer, glioblastoma, last year on ABC’s The View.