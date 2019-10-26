Haunted Hallways in West Scranton High School

Posted 9:49 pm, October 26, 2019, by

West Scranton High School

SCRANTON, Pa. — This weekend, the halls of West Scranton High School have been transformed into something terrifying.

All this weekend, the West Scranton Players, and the school’s drama club welcome folks to try to make it through the school all while taking in frightening scenes played out by students.

This year, each classroom features a piece of northeastern PA folklore.

The Haunted Hallways event is a fundraiser for the club.

“We appreciate it a lot, like, the arts don’t always get enough support and it means a lot to us that everyone is here supporting us,” Ava Decker of the West Scranton Players said.

If you’re feeling brave and would like to check out the Haunted Hallways of West Scranton High, the fun continues Sunday from 6 to 10.

