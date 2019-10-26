Cutting Back Your Plants During the Fall

Paul shares the importance of cutting back your plants for fall, having all of the dead plant material cleaned up and trimming back the  dried shrubbery in and around your home and garden.   Paul demonstrates the best way to cut back your garden plants and keep them looking good through the winter and ready for the next growing season.

