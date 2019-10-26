× CRMO Awareness Day in Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf made a proclamation that today, October 26th, is CRMO Awareness Day in Pennsylvania. That stands for Chronic Recurrent Multi-focal Osteomyelitis.

And in honor of that, folks came out and hit the pavement for a 5k in Scranton.

The event was put together for eleven-year-old, Nicholas Suchecki who was diagnosed with the rare bone disease and is currently receiving treatment.

All the money raised at the walk-in Scranton will benefit nonprofits dedicated to CRMO awareness and treatment.