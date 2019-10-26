× Cause of Death Determined in Deadly Wayne Avenue Fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — We now know what caused the death of a 13-year-old who died during a house fire earlier this week in Scranton.

The Lackawanna County coroner says 8th grader Brandin Churmblo died from breathing in too much smoke.

Brandin died when a fire tore through the double blockhouse where he lived with his parents and two younger brothers on Wayne Avenue early Thursday morning.

Investigators are still continuing to look for how that deadly fire started in Scranton.

41.439497 -75.659184