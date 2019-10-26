Cause of Death Determined in Deadly Wayne Avenue Fire

Posted 4:58 pm, October 26, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — We now know what caused the death of a 13-year-old who died during a house fire earlier this week in Scranton.

The Lackawanna County coroner says 8th grader Brandin Churmblo died from breathing in too much smoke.

Brandin died when a fire tore through the double blockhouse where he lived with his parents and two younger brothers on Wayne Avenue early Thursday morning.

Investigators are still continuing to look for how that deadly fire started in Scranton.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.