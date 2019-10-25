Vigil for 13-Year-Old Fire Victim

Posted 7:12 pm, October 25, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Brandin Churmblo, an 8th grader at Northeast Scranton Intermediate School in Scranton, died when flames tore through the double block home where he and his family lived.

Brandin did not make it out of the building. His body was recovered after the fire was out.

And while the community in Scranton continues to grieve, there is an effort to help his family get back on their feet.

They lost everything in the fire.

A GoFundMe account has been set up through his mother's employer, Arley Wholesale.

Since yesterday it has already received more than 25-thousand dollars.

