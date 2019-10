Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A federal agency has fined a business in Lycoming County for safety violations following the death of an employee earlier this year.

Jill Greninger of Williamsport died back in April when she fell or was drawn into a meat grinder at Economy Locker storage near Muncy.

OSHA fined the business about $49,000 for a series of safety violations found during an inspection after the tragedy in Lycoming County.

41.257333 -76.802893