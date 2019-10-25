Lakeland @ Dunmore
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2019
-
High School Football: Week #10 Matchups
-
High School Football Schedule Week #8 2019
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2019
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2019
-
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2019
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2019
-
High School Football: Week 6 Schedule
-
High School Football: Week #7 Schedule
-
-
Super 16 Team #8: Wyoming Area
-
Coach Henzes: Driving Force in Dunmore
-
Unseasonably Warm Weather Causes Changes on the High School Football Field