Implosion Takes Down Part of Snyder County Plant

Posted 11:22 am, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, October 25, 2019

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. -- Part of a former power plant in Snyder County came tumbling down Friday morning.

Two of the old coal stacks at the Sunbury generation plant were brought down and a crowd of people came to watch.

Over 400 pounds of explosives imploded one half of the old coal plant in Shamokin Dam just before 9 a.m. More than two miles of wire was used to demolish the stacks.

The coal power plant was built back in 1949 and closed in 2014. There' is now a natural gas power plant next door.

Dozens of people were on hand to say goodbye to a piece of Snyder County history.

"It was amazing," said Brach Rosancrans of Selinsgrove. "It was a rush when you saw it come down and heard the explosion. It was kind of like a bass at a concert almost. It's pretty neat though, it is a piece of county history, state history also, and world history, and to see it come down in a matter of 10 seconds was kind of mind-blowing."

The other two coal stacks are scheduled to be demolished once the debris is cleaned up and officials expect that to take place in the spring.

