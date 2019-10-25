Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Conference in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The 13th Grandparents Raising Grandchildren conference was held Friday morning at the Woodlands near Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer was the keynote speaker.

The event helps support grandparents and share resources to help those thrust back into the role of parent.

According to recent studies, about three million grandparents across the country are raising their grandchildren.

Scott knows something about that. He was raised by his grandparents.

In addition to Scott, Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Robert Torres and State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski were scheduled to speak. Rep. Pashinski has a link on his website with more information.