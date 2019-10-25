Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Conference in Luzerne County

Posted 12:16 pm, October 25, 2019, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The 13th Grandparents Raising Grandchildren conference was held Friday morning at the Woodlands near Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer was the keynote speaker.

The event helps support grandparents and share resources to help those thrust back into the role of parent.

According to recent studies, about three million grandparents across the country are raising their grandchildren.

Scott knows something about that. He was raised by his grandparents.

In addition to Scott, Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Robert Torres and State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski were scheduled to speak. Rep. Pashinski has a link on his website with more information.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.