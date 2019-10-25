Celebrating a Centenarian!

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. -- The sparkling tiara on Fran Lloyd’s head is no match for her sparkling personality.

With lasagna, cake, and lots of family and friends, Fran celebrated her 100th birthday with a party at Hawley Senior Center.

“I am so happy that so many people came to honor me. I'm very, very proud,” birthday girl Lloyd said.

Fran says her secret to aging gracefully is a lot of love and a little bit of something sweet!

According to Fran, she eats two bars of chocolate every day.

Originally from Scranton, Fran worked here at the senior center for 45 years before moving into senior apartments nearby.

The center's director, Lucretia Seagraves says there are a lot of things about Fran that make her so special.

“Her wit, her charm, her funniness, her spunkiness, and she runs like a little battery! She just never gives up,” Seagraves said.

And also, with a dash of confidence, Fran just keeps going and going.

Fran says she's looking forward to 101, taking every day, two bars of Hersey’s dark chocolate at a time.

