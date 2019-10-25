16 To The Rescue: Scooby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Scooby is a 3-year-old cat at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose. Scooby came in as a stray with a family of cats.

"He's just a lover, he enjoys people," explained True Friends volunteer Linda Lee. "He likes to rub up against your legs, he's very playful, very playful."

Lee says Scooby would do well with any family.

"I can see kids with him, easily and even an older couple," says Lee. " I think he would be a snuggler, you know when they get in a home it's different."

Scooby also plays well with other furry friends.

"We just now had him in with a couple of other cats and he's good, he's good with other cats," stated Lee. "I don't know about dogs, but he has the personality that he's kind of laid back, kind of chill, so I think a dog would be OK."

According to volunteers, Scooby keeps getting passed by because of the stigma associated with black cats.

"People have the superstition about black cats. It's getting better," says Lee. "Yeah, he's been overlooked."

Lee hopes someone can get over any superstitions and just give this boy a chance.

"He's just an overall sweetheart," stated Lee. "He's a snuggler, loves people, will be on your lap."

If you are interested in Scooby, get more information here.

This weekend True Friends Animal Welfare Center is doing a "Wild Whiskers" event, so the adoption fee for all cats is just $10 with an approved application.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com