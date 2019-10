Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scranton, Pa. -- Kids in Lackawanna County celebrated all hallows eve a little early.

Ghouls, goblins, princesses and superheroes wandered through some haunted hallways at Fortis Institute in Scranton Wednesday.

Kids filled up on candy at the trunk or treat event, which provides kids a safe environment to carry out the Halloween tradition.

