Relatives, School Community Mourning Loss of 13-Year-Old Boy to Fire

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Both a neighborhood and school community are still coming to terms with the tragic loss of a 13-year-old boy in Scranton.

Brandin Churmblo lost his young life when a blaze broke out at his double block home on Wayne Avenue in the early morning hours of Thursday in Scranton.

In the chaos of the emergency, his family realized Brandin had not made it out, with crews finding the boy's body just after noon.

The double block was reduced to a pile of rubble; Brandin's family has lost both him and everything in their home.

“Whatever they need help with, they know that their family's definitely going to be there to help them. I mean right now I don't have a lot to give besides love,” said Jessica Petroziello, Brandin's cousin.

“It's really hard,” said Petroziello. “Obviously, God just decides that He takes people when he needs them.”

Brandin was an 8th grade student at Northeast Scranton Intermediate School. His school issued a statement it is heartbroken by his loss.

Outside the school, parents echoed that sentiment.

“It's sad, it's a very sad story, I don't want to be in their shoes,” said Raquel Lemus. “There's nothing you can tell them that can bring them back.”

On the school's Facebook page, the principle penned a heartfelt letter that also told parents that grief counselors would be available at school.

Amy Petrewski says it will be especially tough for one of her sons.

“My son, who plays freshman football at Scranton High, he played on the team with him, so it's even more devastating,” said Petrewski. “They had a game yesterday too and I'm sitting here thinking, this time yesterday the kid going down, getting ready for his football game.”

“He's definitely going to be missed by a lot of people with whatever he did in school, football practice, he's going to be a missed player, that sucks,” said Petroziello.

Both Scranton police and the fire department continue to investigate this morning's fire.