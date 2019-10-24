Police Warn Possible Vandals Prior to Pep Rally Bonfire

Posted 12:03 am, October 24, 2019

EXETER, Pa. -- Police in West Pittston issued a warning to students from Wyoming Area and Pittston area ahead of their rivalry football game this Friday.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Wyoming Area's pep rally bonfire Wednesday in Exeter.

Police say they received reports that Pittston Area Students were planning to vandalize homes of players from the opposing team during Wednesday's event.

Officials say patrols through West Pittston have been increased throughout the rest of the week as a result of the rumors.

 

"I think both communities are being smart about it. It's a good rivalry. Both schools are always competitive and every year this is kind of a big game for both schools so these things kind of happen every year, said Matt Berger, Exeter.

Police say they encourage the friendly gridiron rivalry but vandalism is a step too far.

