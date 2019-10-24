Nurses and Cargivers Rally for Fair Contracts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Nurses and caregivers from Regional Hospital of Scranton held a rally and candlelight vigil Wednesday to call on administrators for a fair union contract.

Workers took to the streets of the Electric City to ask for affordable health insurance and fair wages.

Their latest contract with commonwealth health expired last month.

Employees Newswatch 16 spoke to say they want the situation resolved as fast as possible.

"We want a fair contract, we want to work, we want to take care of our patients. I've worked here for 39 years. I love my job. I want to still be able to work and take care of my patients," Michelle Uhranosky, Registered Nurse.

A union representative said negotiations begin tomorrow in Lackawanna County.