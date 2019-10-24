Mother Facing Child Endangerment Charges

Posted 11:09 pm, October 24, 2019

ZERBE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mother is facing child endangerment charges after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her daughter.

Samantha Delcamp of Trevorton was arrested tonight in Northumberland County.

Delamp’s boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, was charged earlier this month after police say he beat 3-year-old Arabella parker so badly she ended up in critical condition.

The District Attorney tells Newswatch 16 Delcamp will face child endangerment and other related charges.

