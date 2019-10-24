Low-Cost Clinic in Luzerne County Celebrates National Dental Hygiene Month

A month-long campaign underway in October is giving people another reason to smile, especially at a low-cost clinic in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted National Dental Hygiene Month.

Ryan visited Benco Dental Clinic at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke on Thursday.

The dental clinic in Nanticoke trains future dental hygienists from LCCC. The place offers everything from cleanings to x-rays for the community at a discounted rate.

The focus of National Dental Hygiene Month is to celebrate the work dental hygienists do and raise awareness that a healthy mouth can equal a healthy body.

Research shows not taking care of your teeth can impact your heart health, memory, or even blood pressure. Head here to see more facts.

To show how taking care of your teeth could improve your overall health, Dr. Quinn Dufurrena, United Concordia’s Chief Dental Officer, joined Ryan on Wednesday.

United Concordia is based in Harrisburg and has been around for 46 years.

More facts on Dental Hygiene Month courtesy of United Concordia:

WHY IS YOUR DENTAL HEALTH IMPORTANT?

Research suggests that there may be a relationship between regular dental care and improved overall health and wellness.

A healthy body begins with a healthy mouth. Many diseases can be diagnosed orally, for example: Diabetes Heart Disease

Even inflammation can impact other health conditions.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?

Make the most of your benefits and have regular check-ups.

Many people who are covered by dental insurance don’t visit the dentist regularly. United Concordia encourages members to use their dental benefits, not only because it’s good for their teeth and gums, but also because it can help them optimize their overall health.

Practice good oral hygiene.

Good oral hygiene is key to preventing tooth decay and gum disease. More than 70% of adults will have gum disease at some point. The inflammation can impact other health conditions.

TOYS FOR TREATS

For the last few years, United Concordia has run a program called Toys for Treats. They provide dental offices with gift cards that they can give to their young patients in exchange for a pound of Halloween candy. Many of those dentists are donating the candy they collect to our troops overseas. Ask if your dentist is participating.

CHOMPER CHUMS APP

Download the free Chomper Chums app in the App Store to help your kids learn better oral health, for example, proper brushing technique. Click here for a closer look!

