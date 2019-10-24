Lake-Lehman football

Lake-Lehman won 7 of their last 8 games, the only loss coming to 9-1 Wyoming Area by a 35-30 score. The Black Knights plan on giving their arch-rivals from Dallas their first loss of the season.
