Horror Movie Premieres in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- Deep in the woods of Penn Township near Tamaqua, a grisly tale unfolds.

"100 Acres of Hell" tells the story of a group of friends camping in Schuylkill County who end up being the targets of a deadly manhunt.

Newswatch 16 met up with the star of this new slasher film, Gene Snitsky at his store in Berks County.

“It doesn't matter where you come from. I'm from a small coal-mining town in Northeastern PA, so I was like well if I can do it anybody can do it,” “100 Acres of Hell” actor Snitsky said.

Snitsky is a former WWE wrestler turned horror movie writer, producer, and actor.

Snitsky says Schuylkill County was the ideal spooky spot to shoot the film.

“The way you see it in the film is how it was in real-life. I was like, oh this is great!” Snitsky exclaimed.

The movie premieres this Sunday at four o'clock and seven o'clock at Angela Theater in Coaldale. In Schuylkill County, workers here have been preparing for the big night for an entire month.

“I think it's pretty exciting because he did grow up in the area. He has a huge following; I mean he was a WWE wrestler, so I think it's pretty cool. We'll have a lot of new faces coming through the door,” co-owner of Angela Theater Michael Danchak said.

It costs $8 to attend the premiere. Angela Theater is ready for hundreds of people to come.

“We're prepared to show in all three theaters, which would be about a total of 440 people,” Danchak said.

"100 Acres of Hell" is also dedicated to Snitsky's brother who passed away unexpectedly.

He says the message of the movie is about fighting for yourself, even in the most challenging of situations.

“Well, I know he's up there smiling down on us and I think he'd just think it's cool to do a horror movie and see all the action, tension, build up and fight scenes,” Snitsky said.