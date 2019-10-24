× Holiday Hiring Rush Begins in the Poconos

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some of us might not have the holiday season on our minds just yet but many retailers are in the spirit. Seasonal hiring is in full swing including in the Poconos.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside JCPenney at the Stroud mall near Stroudsburg. The department store is almost ready for the holiday season, but extra employees are needed.

“Every step of the process is extremely important and we need lots of help to keep it running smoothly,” Michelle Mirra said.

Discounts are the big draw here. Employees get 25 percent off.

Holiday hiring has already started but about two dozen jobs are still up for grabs.

“We need help for everything, back warehouse, cleaning out the fitting rooms is super important, keeping the registers staffed so our customers have quick easy access, quick check out,” Mirra said.

Resorts are also looking for helping hands. At Camelback near Tannersville, hundreds of seasonal jobs are available.

“We have the opportunity to hire people who love the snow, love the winter, but love the warmth, too. We have the indoor water park so if you like it to be 85 degrees, come be a lifeguard. If you want to be outside, we are looking for lift operators, food and beverage, ski lift operators,” said Camelback’s Mary Popovich.

Not only are big box stores and resorts hiring for the holidays, but some small business owners also need help.

The Loft in Pocono Township gets very busy during the holidays and winter months in general.

“It’s critical and it’s critical to get people trained because in this business, once the ski season starts, people show up out of the woodwork. We want to make sure once the season hits, we are really good to go,” said owner John Reilly.

JCPenney and Camelback Resort both have job lists available online where you can apply right on the website. A lot of other retailers do, too.

The Loft hires upon referral as well as walk-ins.