Former Power Plant to be Demolished

Posted 5:12 pm, October 24, 2019, by

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of pounds of explosives are set to blow tomorrow during a building demolition in Snyder County.

Part of the plant is slated for implosion at 9 a.m. Friday.

425 pounds of explosives and more than two miles of wire will be used to bring it down.

The former power plant was built in 1949. It closed back in 2014.

Half of the plant will be demolished Friday morning. The other half sometime next spring in Snyder County.

