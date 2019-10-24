× Event Space Planned for Historic Building in Ringtown

RINGTOWN, Pa. — One man in Schuylkill County is trying to inject some life into his hometown. He’s transforming an old, historic building in Ringtown.

As you travel along West Main Street in Ringtown, there’s a building that catches the eye.

“I used to sit over in that restaurant right across the street and look at this building. I fell in love with it,” said owner Chris Brokenshire.

What’s soon to be Red Brick on Main used to be a bank. The space has been empty since 2012, but won’t be any longer. Borough councilman Chris Brokenshire bought the property earlier this year and he’s turning it into an event venue for the community to enjoy.

“I like the historical aspect of it. I liked the architecture of it. When I was a kid, I used to come over here and cash in my pennies, go across the street and buy toys with it,” Brokenshire said.

Part of the structure was built in 1908. Inside, you can sense the history, as the old vaults from the bank remain. Brokenshire has lived his whole life in Ringtown and wants to bring his beloved home town back to life.

“You can see people leaving. You always have to travel to go somewhere else to do something. I think if we pull together and work as a team with the businesses in this area, we can revitalize it.”

The first event at Red Brick on Main will be on Halloween night. Magician Eddie Ray will be performing.