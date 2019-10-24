The maker of the Grease Police claims it's a super-concentrated cleaning formula that emulsifies dirt and grime on contact. Now you can cut through caked on and baked on grease in seconds! The non-toxic, biodegradable formula allows you to even clean surfaces like your BBQ grill, pots and pans and the inside of your oven. When grime is a crime, call Grease Police, but does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Grease Police
-
Does It Really Work: Pop-N-Play Cat Toy
-
Does It Really Work: Blind Spot Mirrors
-
Does It Really Work: Derma RPX
-
Does It Really Work? Posture Cane
-
Does It Really Work: Tap Bracket
-
-
Does It Really Work: Radical Racers
-
Does It Really Work: Chill Chest
-
Does It Really Work: Red Copper Flipwich Duo
-
Does It Really Work: Arctic Hat
-
Does It Really Work: Red Copper Mug
-
-
Caretaker Accused of Molesting Client with Mental Disability
-
Does It Really Work: Breezee
-
Does It Really Work: Follow-ups