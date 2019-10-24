Crews Battling Fire at Scranton Home

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Crews are battling a fire at home in Scranton.
The call came in around 5 a.m. on Wednesday for a fire at a double-block home on William Street.
Firefighters were pulled out of the house because it was too dangerous.
According to officials, a child is reportedly still missing after Wednesday morning's fire in Scranton.
41.440209 -75.657650