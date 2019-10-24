Crews Battling Fire at Scranton Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Crews are battling a fire at home in Scranton.

The call came in around 5 a.m. on Wednesday for a fire at a double-block home on William Street.

Firefighters were pulled out of the house because it was too dangerous.

According to officials, a child is reportedly still missing after Wednesday morning's fire in Scranton.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene and will provide more details as it becomes available.

Too dangerous to go inside, crews battle Scranton blaze from outside @WNEP pic.twitter.com/iTaCENgLoL — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) October 24, 2019

Too dangerous to go inside, crews battle Scranton blaze from outside @WNEP pic.twitter.com/iTaCENgLoL — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) October 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.