Crews Battling Fire at Scranton Home

Posted 5:59 am, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19AM, October 24, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Crews are battling a fire at home in Scranton.

The call came in around 5 a.m. on Wednesday for a fire at a double-block home on William Street.

Firefighters were pulled out of the house because it was too dangerous.

According to officials, a child is reportedly still missing after Wednesday morning's fire in Scranton.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene and will provide more details as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.