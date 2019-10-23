Victim Resource Center to Change Locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- An important resource in Luzerne County has announced plans to move.

Later this year, the Victim Resource Center will move to the East End Center on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The non-profit has been located in the Kirby Health Center for the last 10 years.

Representatives say the new location will put all of their resources on one floor, rather than three and be easier for its clients to access.

"They will be able to come in and easily access our counseling offices and our counselor advocates too and as well our staff will all be pretty much in one location which will be easier to do business," said Suzanna Beck, Victims Resource Center.

The Victims Resource Center assures that services will not be interrupted by the move and that it is scheduled to take place in December in Luzerne county