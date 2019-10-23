× Tractor Trailer Rollover Slows Traffic on Interstate 80 in Union County

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor trailer rollover is slowing on an interstate in Union County.

A big rig went off Interstate 80 east early Wednesday morning.

Traffic is down to one lane right just before the Mile Run exit (Exit 199) in White Deer Township.

Crews say it could be until noon before the mess is cleaned up here in Union County.

Click here for the WNEP Traffic Tracker.