Teacher Wins Presidential Award for Math

Posted 5:57 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00PM, October 23, 2019

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A teacher in Columbia County was recently honored by President Donald Trump. she was named one of the top math teachers in the country.

These third graders paid close attention during math class at Central Columbia Elementary School near Bloomsburg on Wednesday. The students are learning a lot from teacher Mary Brown

Brown was recently recognized as one of the top math teachers in the country. She is the recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

"It's just such an honor to be recognized for the hard work that we do," Brown said.

it's the highest honor a math and science teacher can get from the U.S. government. More than 100 teachers, including Brown, were recognized last week at a ceremony in Washington D.C.

"I think it's really happy to know that she got that award because I feel really happy for her and I've got the best teacher in third grade," said third grader Easton Gonder.

Brown said she tries to make math fun with hands-on activities.

"It's a lifelong skill they have to learn, and to do that in a way they want to continue to grow is really what I try to do for them."

Brown's students are not surprised she won the award.

"She's really nice and if I need help, she'll come to me and help me," said third grader Lilyana Unger.

Brown got a certificate signed by President Donald Trump and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.